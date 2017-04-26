版本:
BRIEF-Town Sports International Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.11

April 26 Town Sports International Holdings Inc :

* Town Sports International Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue $99.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $97.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
