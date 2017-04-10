版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota announces $1.33 bln investment in Kentucky plant

April 10 Toyota Motor Corp -

* Announces record $1.33 billion investment in kentucky plant

* Toyota Motor North America-Toyota Motor manufacturing Kentucky to be first plant in North America to begin producing vehicles using Toyota new global architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
