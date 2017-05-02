版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America reports 4.4 pct decrease in April sales

May 2 Toyota Motor Corp:

* Toyota Motor North America reports april 2017 sales

* Toyota Motor North America says U.S. April 2017 sales of 201,926 units, a decrease of 4.4 percent from April 2016 on a volume basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
