公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America says March U.S. sales down 2.1 pct on a volume basis

April 3 Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported its u.s. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from march 2016 on a volume basis

* "In March, luxury utility vehicles continued to move off dealer lots"

* With the same number of selling days in March 2017 compared to March 2016, sales were down 2.1 percent on a DSR basis Source text: (toyota.us/2nwjHPO) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
