BRIEF-Toyota reports executive appointments in North America

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Toyota Motor Corp:
* Toyota Motor North America- Tetsuo Ogawa, managing officer, TMC, is named executive vice president and chief administrative officer, TMNA
* Toyota Motor North America - Osamu "Simon" Nagata, EVP, chief administrative officer, TMNA, Toyota Motor Corp, will return to Japan
* Toyota Motor North America - Kazuo "Kaz" Ohara, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., will return to Japan as a global advisor to TMC
* Toyota Motor North America - Nagata will become executive vice president and chief financial officer, TMC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
