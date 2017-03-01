BRIEF-Toyota reports executive appointments in North America

March 1 Toyota Motor Corp:

* Toyota Motor North America- Tetsuo Ogawa, managing officer, TMC, is named executive vice president and chief administrative officer, TMNA

* Toyota Motor North America - Osamu "Simon" Nagata, EVP, chief administrative officer, TMNA, Toyota Motor Corp, will return to Japan

* Toyota Motor North America - Kazuo "Kaz" Ohara, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., will return to Japan as a global advisor to TMC

* Toyota Motor North America - Nagata will become executive vice president and chief financial officer, TMC