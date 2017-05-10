BRIEF-Toyota says construction of Mexico plant continuing as planned

May 10 Toyota Motor Corp says:

* as U.S. industry competition increases, we want to make sure we do not enter a price war; we plan to adequately control incentives -executive

* need time to see the positive effects of recent structural changes -president

* as growth in sales revenue slows, we must decide on which investments to prioritise -president

* construction of Mexico plant continuing as planned -executive Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)