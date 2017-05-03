版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 13:26 BJT

BRIEF-Toys"R"Us enters agreement to unify business in Japan, Greater China and Southeast Asia

May 3 Toys"R"Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys"R"Us - Toys"R"Us Asia Ltd entered agreement to unify Toys"R"Us business in Japan with company's business in Greater China and Southeast Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
