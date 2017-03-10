版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors reports 6 pct passive stake in Hamilton Lane

March 10 TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc:

* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
