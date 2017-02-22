BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending Inc Q4 net investment income of $28.1 million

Feb 22 TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says net investment income of $28.1 million, or $0.47 per share, for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Net asset value per share was $15.95 at December 31, 2016 as compared to $15.78 at September 30, 2016

* TPG Specialty Lending Inc says approved extension to stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in aggregate of TSLX's common stock

* Expects that stock repurchase plan will be in effect through earlier of August 31, 2017