BRIEF-Tpg Specialty Lending reports qtrly net income per share $0.47

May 3 Tpg Specialty Lending Inc
* Tpg Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces quarter ended march
31, 2017 financial results
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net investment income of
$28.5 million, or $0.48 per share, for quarter ended march 31,
2017
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says net asset value per share
was $16.04 at march 31, 2017 as compared to $15.95 at december
31, 2016
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says board of directors has
declared a quarterly base dividend of $0.39 per share
* Tpg Specialty Lending Inc says qtrly net income per share
$0.47
