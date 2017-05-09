版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:59 BJT

BRIEF-TPI Composites announces launch of public offering

May 9 TPI Composites Inc

* TPI Composites Inc says launch of a secondary public offering of 4.5 million shares of its common stock

* TPI Composites, Inc. announces launch of public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
