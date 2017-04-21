版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-TPI Composites files for offering of up to $100 mln

April 21 TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI Composites files for common stock offering of up to $100 million, being offered by selling stockholders, which include certain of co's executive officers Source text - bit.ly/2p4Gdnk Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐