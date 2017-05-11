版本:
BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

May 11 Tpi Composites Inc

* TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
