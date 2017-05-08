BRIEF-TPI Composites Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 8 TPI Composites Inc:

* TPI Composites Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $191.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees total billings of between $930 million and $950 million in 2017

* Sees capital expenditures to be between $75 million and $85 million in 2017

* Sees estimated megawatts of sets delivered to be between 6,350 and 6,600 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: