BRIEF-TPI Composites says expects diluted EPS between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended March 31

May 1 Tpi Composites Inc
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31,
2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and
$191.7 million
* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31,
2017, expect billings of between $209.5 million and $211.5
million
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report net income of
between $3.1 million and $3.7 million for three months ended
march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - diluted earnings per common share are
expected to be between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended
march 31, 2017
* Tpi composites inc - expect to report cash and cash
equivalents as of march 31, 2017 of approximately $116 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $215.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
