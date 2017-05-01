BRIEF-TPI Composites says expects diluted EPS between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended March 31

May 1 Tpi Composites Inc

* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect to report net sales of between $189.7 million and $191.7 million

* Tpi composites inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, expect billings of between $209.5 million and $211.5 million

* Tpi composites inc - expect to report net income of between $3.1 million and $3.7 million for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Tpi composites inc - diluted earnings per common share are expected to be between $0.09 and $0.11 for three months ended march 31, 2017

* Tpi composites inc - expect to report cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017 of approximately $116 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $215.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S