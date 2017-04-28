版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-TPI, Vestas sign wind blade supply agreement for Latin America

April 28 Tpi Composites Inc

* Tpi and vestas sign wind blade supply agreement for latin america

* Tpi composites inc - signed a multiyear supply agreement with vestas wind systems a/s to provide blades from two manufacturing lines

* Tpi composites inc - signed a multiyear supply agreement for v136 wind turbine for markets in central and south america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
