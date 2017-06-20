版本:
BRIEF-Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions

June 20 Trackx Holdings Inc

* Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions

* Says deal ‍will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow​

* Says ‍Trackx will pay brotech aggregate consideration of $2.5 million​

* Trackx Holdings Inc - will pay $1 million in cash on closing of deal; $500,000 in cash payable on a quarterly basis over a period of 36 months from closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
