BRIEF-Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Trackx Holdings Inc
* Trackx acquires Brotech Solutions
* Says deal will be materially accretive to revenue and cash flow
* Says Trackx will pay brotech aggregate consideration of $2.5 million
* Trackx Holdings Inc - will pay $1 million in cash on closing of deal; $500,000 in cash payable on a quarterly basis over a period of 36 months from closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.