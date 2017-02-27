版本:
BRIEF-TrackX Holdings reports qtrly loss of $558,561

Feb 27 TrackX Holdings Inc

* TrackX sees 505% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2017

* Qtrly revenue $1.633 million versus $270000

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA loss $422000

* Loss for quarter was $558,561 compared to $427,629 loss for prior year's comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
