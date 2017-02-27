版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一

BRIEF-TrackX Q1 revenue $1.6 million

Feb 27 TrackX Holdings Inc:

* TrackX sees 505% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2017

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly TrackX reported revenues of $1.6 million a 505% increase over $270,067 reported in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
