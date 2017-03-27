BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for sale of up to 3.23 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by the selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2mJYlCQ) Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results