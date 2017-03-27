版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals files for sale of up to 3.23 mln shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing

March 28 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for sale of up to 3.23 million shares of co's common stock by Aspire Capital Fund LLC - SEC filing

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will not receive proceeds from sale of shares by the selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2mJYlCQ) Further company coverage:
