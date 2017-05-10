版本:
BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports collaboration revenue $626,000

May 10 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.44 collaboration revenue $626,000 versus $1.21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
