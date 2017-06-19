版本:
BRIEF-Tractor Supply enters into an incremental term loan agreement

June 19 Tractor Supply Co:

* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement

* Tractor Supply Co says agreement increases term loan capacity under senior credit facility by $100 million

* Tractor Supply Co says agreement is unsecured and has a five year term expiring on June 15, 2022

* Tractor Supply Co says proceeds from incremental $100 million term loan will be used to pay down existing revolver debt under senior credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2rwIl5P) Further company coverage:
