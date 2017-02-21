BRIEF-Trade desk files for secondary offering of up to 5 mln shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Trade Desk Inc
* Files for secondary offering of up to 5.0 million shares of class a common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing
* Trade desk inc - will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any shares of class a common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2m82mgo Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett