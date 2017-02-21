版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Trade desk files for secondary offering of up to 5 mln shares of class A common stock by selling stockholders

Feb 21 Trade Desk Inc

* Files for secondary offering of up to 5.0 million shares of class a common stock by selling stockholders - sec filing

* Trade desk inc - will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any shares of class a common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2m82mgo Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐