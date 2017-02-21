版本:
BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING

Feb 21 Trade Desk Inc:

* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
