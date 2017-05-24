版本:
2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Trade Desk prices follow-on offering of 4.32 mln shares at 52/share

May 23 Trade Desk Inc

* The Trade Desk prices follow-on offering

* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
