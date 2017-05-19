版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing

May 19 Trade Desk Inc

* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing

* Says co will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of our Class A common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: [bit.ly/2q21uvw] Further company coverage:
