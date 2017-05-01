版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-Trakopolis Corp reports qtrly revenue of $1.46 million

May 1 Trakopolis Iot Corp:

* Trakopolis announces record first quarter financial results

* Trakopolis IOT Corp qtrly revenue of $1.46 million, which represents 20 pct growth quarter over quarter

* Trakopolis IOT Corp - net loss of $689 thousand was recorded for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
