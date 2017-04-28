BRIEF-Trakopolis reports Q4 net loss of $3.82 mln

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Trakopolis Iot Corp
* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
* Net loss of $3.824 million was recorded for quarter
* Qtrly revenue of $1.214 million, which represents a 8% increase over same quarter in 2016
* Trakopolis IOT Corp - financial year end of company was changed from June 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock