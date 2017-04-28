版本:
BRIEF-Trakopolis reports Q4 net loss of $3.82 mln

April 28 Trakopolis Iot Corp

* Trakopolis announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Net loss of $3.824 million was recorded for quarter

* Qtrly revenue of $1.214 million, which represents a 8% increase over same quarter in 2016

* Trakopolis IOT Corp - financial year end of company was changed from June 30 to December 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
