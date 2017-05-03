版本:
BRIEF-Transact Technologies Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13

May 3 Transact Technologies Inc:

* Transact Technologies reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $14 million versus $14.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $14.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
