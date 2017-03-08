BRIEF-Transalta Renewables qtrly EPS attributable to common shareholders $0.12

March 8 Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $0.12

* Transalta renewables inc - q4 renewable energy production remained relatively stable

* Transalta renewables- over next 18 months expect to raise between $425 million and $500 million in project level financing against a number of fully contracted assets

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.41

* Transalta renewables inc - expect to invest $230 million to $250 million in 2017 to complete construction of south hedland

* Expect renewable energy production from wind and hydro assets to be in range of 3,500 to 3,900 gwh in 2017

* Sees 2016 fy adjusted funds from operations $245 million - $270 million