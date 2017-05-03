BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue

May 3 TransAlta Renewables Inc
* Transalta Renewables reports first quarter 2017 results
* Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range
of $425 million and $450 million
* Sees cafd to be in range of $235 million and $260 million
for fy
* Sees adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $320
million and $350 million in fy
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.37
* Qtrly revenue $129 million versus $68 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25, revenue view c$73.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
