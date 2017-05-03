BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue

May 3 TransAlta Renewables Inc

* Transalta Renewables reports first quarter 2017 results

* Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $425 million and $450 million

* Sees cafd to be in range of $235 million and $260 million for fy

* Sees adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $320 million and $350 million in fy

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.37

* Qtrly revenue $129 million versus $68 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25, revenue view c$73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S