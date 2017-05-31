版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 00:32 BJT

BRIEF-TransAlta says will not exercise right to redeem currently outstanding Series C shares on June 30​

May 31 Transalta Corp

* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem all/any part of currently outstanding cumulative redeemable rate reset Series C shares on June 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
