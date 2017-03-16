版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Transat reports Q1 loss per share $0.87

March 16 Transat At Inc

* Results for first quarter 2017

* Qtrly revenues of $689.3 million versus $725.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.87

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐