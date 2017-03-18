BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
March 17 Transatlantic Mining Corp
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
* Agiga Tech - Agiga Tech, unit of Cypress Semiconductor Corp, granted patent for hybrid non-volatile RAM in China