BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation

March 17 Transatlantic Mining Corp

* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
