BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum announces Q4 revenue $18.7 million

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd
* Transatlantic Petroleum announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides an operations update
* Q4 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $18.7 million versus $15.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.