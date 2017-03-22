版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum announces Q4 revenue $18.7 million

March 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* Transatlantic Petroleum announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides an operations update

* Q4 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $18.7 million versus $15.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐