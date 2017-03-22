BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum posts Q4 loss $0.12/shr from continuing operations

March 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* Q4 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $18.7 million versus $15.9 million

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - has determined it is appropriate to eliminate going concern qualification in its financial statements effective Dec 31,2016

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - average net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 4,335 boepd in Q4 versus 4,191 boepd in the third quarter of 2016