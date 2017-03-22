BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum posts Q4 loss $0.12/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd
* Q4 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $18.7 million versus $15.9 million
* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - has determined it is appropriate to eliminate going concern qualification in its financial statements effective Dec 31,2016
* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - average net sales volumes from continuing operations were about 4,335 boepd in Q4 versus 4,191 boepd in the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2nDMKVM) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.