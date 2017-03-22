版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum says expect net field capital expenditures for 2017 between $25.0 ml-$35.0 mln - SEC filing

March 22 Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd

* Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd says expect net field capital expenditures for 2017 to range between $25.0 million and $35.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o6lI5I) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐