BRIEF-Transcanada announces agreements to sell interests in Iroquois and Pngts to Tc Pipelines LP

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Transcanada Corp:
* Transcanada announces agreements to sell interests in Iroquois and Pngts to Tc Pipelines LP
* Transcanada Corp - deal for us$765 million
* Transcanada-To sell 49.3 percent interest in iroquois gas transmission system, 11.8 percent interest in portland natural gas transmission system to tc pipelines
* Transcanada Corp - deal is comprised of US$597 million in cash and assumption of us$168 million in proportionate debt at iroquois and pngts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.