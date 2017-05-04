BRIEF-Transcanada announces agreements to sell interests in Iroquois and Pngts to Tc Pipelines LP

May 4 Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada announces agreements to sell interests in Iroquois and Pngts to Tc Pipelines LP

* Transcanada Corp - deal for us$765 million

* Transcanada-To sell 49.3 percent interest in iroquois gas transmission system, 11.8 percent interest in portland natural gas transmission system to tc pipelines

* Transcanada Corp - deal is comprised of US$597 million in cash and assumption of us$168 million in proportionate debt at iroquois and pngts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: