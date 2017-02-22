BRIEF-TransCanada launches open season on revised mainline tolling option

Feb 22 TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada launches open season on revised mainline tolling option

* TransCanada Corp - continues to offer a 10-year term and a targeted total subscription of 1.5 pj / day at a simplified single rate toll of $0.77/gj

* TransCanada - launch of open season follows ongoing discussions with western Canadian sedimentary basin producers; expected to close on March 9, 2017

* TransCanada Corp - proposal with WCSB does not impact current contracts that are already in place on Canadian mainline system