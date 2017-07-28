FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
BRIEF-TransCanada reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.76/shr
2017年7月28日 / 中午12点09分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-TransCanada reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.76/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Transcanada Corp

* TransCanada reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results; performance highlights diversified, low risk business strategy

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.76

* Q2 earnings per share C$1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada Corp - qtrly revenue $3,217 million versus $2,751 million last year

* Q2 revenue view C$3.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transcanada Corp - ‍Q2 2017 results included a $265 million after-tax net gain on monetization of U.S. Northeast power asset​s

* Transcanada Corp - "Our overall comparable earnings outlook for 2017 is expected to be higher than what was previously included in 2016 annual report"

* "Our expected total capital expenditures for 2017 as outlined in 2016 annual report remain unchanged" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

