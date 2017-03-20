BRIEF-Transcanada seeks approval to proceed with North Montney Mainline Project

March 20 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada seeks approval to proceed with north montney mainline project

* Transcanada corp - transcanada has secured new 20-year commercial contracts with 11 shippers for approximately 1.5 bcf/d of firm service

* Transcanada corp - it has filed a variance application with national energy board to proceed with construction of north montney mainline (nmml) project

* Subject to regulatory approvals, transcanada plans to begin construction in first half of 2018

* Transcanada-Requested variance would allow co to move forward with construction of majority of nmml project, at estimated capital cost of about $1.4 billion

* Transcanada-Plans to begin construction in first half of 2018, with facilities being phased into service over 2-year period, beginning in april 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: