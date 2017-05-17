版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Transcontinental Realty Investors Q1 loss per share $0.61

May 17 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc :

* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.61

* Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc - rental and other property revenues were $31.5 million for quarter ; an increase of $2.6 million versus prior period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐