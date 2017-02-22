版本:
BRIEF-TransDigm announces the acquisition of Takata Corporation's aerospace business

Feb 22 TransDigm Group Inc -

* TransDigm announces the acquisition of Takata Corporation's aerospace business

* Deal for approximately $90 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
