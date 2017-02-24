BRIEF-Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Transdigm Group Inc:
* Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes
* Transdigm Group Inc - notes will be an additional issuance of company's existing 6.500 pct senior subordinated notes due 2025
* Transdigm Group Inc - notes will be issued at a price of 101.500 pct of their principal amount.
* Transdigm Group Inc - offering is expected to close on march 1, 2017
* Transdigm group - on Feb. 24, co's unit priced private offering of additional $300 million principal amount of 6.500pct senior subordinated notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock