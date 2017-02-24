BRIEF-Transdigm Group prices offering of $300 million of additional senior subordinated notes

Feb 24 Transdigm Group Inc:

* Transdigm group - on Feb. 24, co's unit priced private offering of additional $300 million principal amount of 6.500pct senior subordinated notes due 2025