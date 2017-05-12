BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust provides production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH

May 12 Transeastern Power Trust:

* Transeastern Power Trust provides operational update on renewable energy portfolio

* Transeastern Power Trust - production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH compared to 5,187 MWH in Q1 of 2016

* Transeastern Power Trust - Q1 production for 2017 was up 14pct on a like-for-like basis, compared to production of 17,132 MWH for q1 of 2016

* Transeastern Power Trust - addition of BAIA Wind Project has acted as a hedge against expected Q1 seasonal lows in production by solar and hydro projects

* Transeastern Power Trust sees offtake contracts,cost cutting measures to have positive impact on cash flows from hydro projects over remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: