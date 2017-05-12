BRIEF-Transeastern Power Trust provides production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Transeastern Power Trust:
* Transeastern Power Trust provides operational update on renewable energy portfolio
* Transeastern Power Trust - production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH compared to 5,187 MWH in Q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - Q1 production for 2017 was up 14pct on a like-for-like basis, compared to production of 17,132 MWH for q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - addition of BAIA Wind Project has acted as a hedge against expected Q1 seasonal lows in production by solar and hydro projects
* Transeastern Power Trust sees offtake contracts,cost cutting measures to have positive impact on cash flows from hydro projects over remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project