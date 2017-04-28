版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Transenterix announces pricing of $24.9 mln public offering of common stock and warrants

April 28 Transenterix Inc

* Transenterix announces pricing of $24.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants

* Pricing of $24.9 million public offering of common stock and warrants at a price of $1.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
