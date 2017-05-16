BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets

May 16 TransGlobe Energy Corp:
* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces establishment of
reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
* TransGlobe Energy Corp - pursuant to credit agreement, RBL
commitment is a maximum of C$30 million
* TransGlobe Energy Corp - redeterminations of borrowing
base are scheduled semi-annually, with first redetermination
scheduled for November 30, 2017
* TransGlobe Energy Corp - it is expected that 2017
production will average between 15,500 and 18,500 boepd
* TransGlobe Energy Corp - company's 2017 capital program is
$56.4 million
