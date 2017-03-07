BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Transglobe Energy Corp
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Transglobe Energy - announced 2017 firm capital budget of $35.2 million plus contingent budget of $21.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corp - 2017 annual production guidance of 15,500 to 18,500 boepd
* Qtrly ffo loss per share $0.14
* Qtrly average production volumes 13,148 boepd versus 13,425 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock