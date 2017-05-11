BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corp reports Q1 FFO $0.03 per share

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 TransGlobe Energy Corp-
* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* TransGlobe Energy Corp - q1 production averaged 16,731 boepd versus 12,058 bopd in q1-2016
* Qtrly ffo $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.