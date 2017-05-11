版本:
BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corp reports Q1 FFO $0.03 per share

May 11 TransGlobe Energy Corp-

* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* TransGlobe Energy Corp - q1 production averaged 16,731 boepd versus 12,058 bopd in q1-2016

* Qtrly ffo $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
