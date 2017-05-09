版本:
BRIEF-TransMontaigne Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.62

May 9 TransMontaigne Partners Lp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 total revenue $44.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $43.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
